RTW vs CSG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021, August 15, 7:30 PM IST

RTW vs CSG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 between Ruby Trichy Warriors and Chepauk Super Gillies: The 2021 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League finally has its finalists in the form of Ruby Trichy Warriors and Chepauk Super Gillies. The showpiece event will be played on August 15, Sunday at 7:30 PM IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

There’s no denying that Ruby Trichy Warriors and Chepauk Super Gillies were the better teams throughout the T20 Championship and deserved to play in the finals. Trichy Warriors experienced a dream ride during the group game. They finished at the top of the points table after securing victory in five out of seven league games. The Warriors backed it with another scintillating victory over the Chepauk Gillies by five wickets in the semi-final.

Chepauk Super Gillies, on the other hand, finished second in the points table with four victories in their kitty. The team reached the finals after defeating Dindigul Dragons in the second semi-final. Meanwhile, it will be tough for the Super Gillies to defeat Trichy Warriors. The Warriors have had an upper hand over the Gillies in both the matches the two teams played against each other this season.

Ahead of the TNPL 2021 match between Ruby Trichy Warriors and Chepauk Super Gillies; here is everything you need to know:

RTW vs CSG Telecast

The RTW vs CSG match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

RTW vs CSG Live Streaming

The match between Ruby Trichy Warriors and Chepauk Super Gillies will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

RTW vs CSG Match Details

The match between Ruby Trichy Warriors and Chepauk Super Gillies will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on August 15, Sunday at 7:30 PM IST.

RTW vs CSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mohammed Adnan-Khan

Vice-captain - Narayan Jagadeesan

Suggested Playing XI for RTW vs CSG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Narayan Jagadeesan, Adithya Ganesh

Batsmen: Kaushik Gandhi, Nidish Rajagopal, Mohammed Adnan-Khan

All-rounders: Antony Dhas, Rajagopal Sathish, S Harish Kumar

Bowlers: P Saravana-Kumar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mathivanan-M

RTW vs CSG Probable XIs

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Antony Dhas, Akash Sumra, P Saravan Kumar, Rahil Shah, Amith Sathvik V P, S Santosh Shiv, Nidhish Rajagopal, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Mathivannan M, Sunil Sam, Adithya Ganesh(wk)

Chepauk Super Gillies: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Radhakrishnan, RS Jaganath Sinivas, Sonu Yadav, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Manimaran Siddharth, R Alexander, Rajagopal Sathish, S Harish Kumar, Kaushik Gandhi, Narayan Jagadeesan(wk)

