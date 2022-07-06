RTW vs CSG Dream11 Team Prediction For Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs,, July 6, 7:15 PM IST

RTW vs CSG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match between Ruby Trichy Warriors and Chepauk Super Gillies: The 12th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 will witness a clash between Ruby Trichy Warriors and Chepauk Super Gillies. The fixture will be conducted at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

Chepauk Super Gillies will be eager to get off the mark on Wednesday. They are yet to win a game as they lost their first two matches to Nellai Super Kings and Madurai Panthers. In their last game, the batters underperformer. The Panthers posted only 135 runs on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs due to a collapse of the top-order.

Ruby Trichy Warriors are fourth with a victory and loss each. The Warriors made a good start by winning their first game against Dindigul Dragons by eight wickets. However, they couldn’t continue the momentum and ended up losing the next match to IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by four wickets.

Ahead of the match between the Ruby Trichy Warriors and Chepauk Super Gillies, here is everything you need to know:

RTW vs CSG Telecast

Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies game will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

RTW vs CSG Live Streaming

The RTW vs CSG fixture will be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

RTW vs CSG Match Details

Ruby Trichy Warriors and Chepauk Super Gillies will play against each other at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul at 7:15 PM IST on July 6, Wednesday.

RTW vs CSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kaushik Gandhi

Vice-Captain: Uthirasamy Sasidev

Suggested Playing XI for RTW vs CSG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Narayan Jagadeesan, Amith Sathvik-VP

Batters: Murali Vijay, Nidish Rajagopal, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Kaushik Gandhi

All-rounders: R Sonu Yadav, Ajay Krishna

Bowlers: Sandeep Warrier, P Saravan Kumar, Mathivanan M

RTW vs CSG2 Probable XIs

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Amith Sathvik V P, Murali Vijay, Nidhish Rajagopal, Antony Dhas, P Saravan Kumar, Mathivannan M, Ajay Krishna, Rahil Shah (c), M Poiyamozhi, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Muhammed Adnan Khan

Chepauk Super Gillies: S Harish Kumar, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Kaushik Gandhi (c), S Sujay, Rajgopal Sathish, Manimaran Siddharth, RS Jaganath Sinivas, Ramadoss Alexander, Sandeep Warrier, Uthirasamy Sasidev, R Sonu Yadav

