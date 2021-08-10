RTW vs CSG Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021, August 10, 7:30 PM IST

RTW vs CSG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 between Ruby Trichy Warriors and Chepauk Super Gillies: The 2021 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) now moves to the second stage. Chepauk Super Gillies and Ruby Trichy Warriors are all set to square off against each other in the first Qualifier of the T20 extravaganza. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the match on August 10, Tuesday at 7:30 PM IST. The cricket fans should brace themselves for a thrilling encounter as both Ruby Trichy Warriors and Chepauk Super Gillies were phenomenal during the league stage.

Ruby Trichy Warriors were the team to beat in the league stage of TNPL 2021. The team finished at the top of the points table after winning five out of their seven league matches. Trichy Warriors’ last league match came against Chepauk Super Gillies. The exciting affair saw the Warriors scripting a win by seven wickets.

Chepauk Super Gillies, on the other hand, finished second in the points table. The team managed to win four league games while their one match was abandoned. Chepauk will be hoping to take revenge for their previous seven-wicket loss against the Warriors.

Ahead of the TNPL 2021 match between Ruby Trichy Warriors and Chepauk Super Gillies; here is everything you need to know:

RTW vs CSG Telecast

The Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

RTW vs CSG Live Streaming

The RTW vs CSG game is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RTW vs CSG Match Details

The match between Ruby Trichy Warriors and Chepauk Super Gillies will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on August 10, Tuesday at 7:30 PM IST.

RTW vs CSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - P Saravana-Kumar

Vice-Captain - Narayan Jagadeesan

Suggested Playing XI for RTW vs CSG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Narayan Jagadeesan, Adithya Ganesh

Batsmen: Kaushik Gandhi, Mohammed Adnan-Khan, Nidish Rajagopal

All-rounders: Rajagopal Sathish, Antony Dhas, S Harish Kumar

Bowlers: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, P Saravana-Kumar, Mathivanan-M

RTW vs CSG Probable XIs

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Nidhish Rajagopal, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Adithya Ganesh(wk), Antony Dhas, Akash Sumra, P Saravan Kumar, Rahil Shah, Amith Sathvik V P, S Santosh Shiv, Mathivannan M, Sunil Sam

Chepauk Super Gillies: Kaushik Gandhi, Narayan Jagadeesan(wk), Radhakrishnan, RS Jaganath Sinivas, Sonu Yadav, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, R Alexander, Rajagopal Sathish, S Harish Kumar

