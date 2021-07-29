RTW vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 match, July 29, 7:30 PM IST

RTW vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 between Ruby Trichy Warriors and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: The 14th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 will be played between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Ruby Trichy Warriors. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the match on July 29, Thursday at 7:30 PM IST. Ruby Trichy Warriors have fared relatively well in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021. The Warriors have shown consistency and are giving tough competition to the other teams. They have secured victory in two out of their four league matches. The team is currently second in the points table with four points in their kitty.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans succumbed to a discouraging start to TNPL 2021. The team’s inaugural game in the competition against Chepauk Super Gillies was abandoned due to the rain. This was followed by IDream registering a defeat against Salem Spartans. However, the team finally returned to winning ways as they scripted a victory against Nellai Royal Kings by three wickets.

With one victory, one loss, and as many abandoned games, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are sitting at the sixth position on the points table.

Ahead of the TNPL 2021 match between Ruby Trichy Warriors and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans; here is everything you need to know:

RTW vs ITT Telecast

The Ruby Trichy Warriors vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network in India.

RTW vs ITT Live Streaming

The RTW vs ITT game is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website

RTW vs ITT Match Details

The match between Ruby Trichy Warriors and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on July 29, Thursday at 7:30 PM IST.

RTW vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- M Mohammed

Vice-Captain- S Siddharth

Suggested Playing XI for RTW vs ITT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Amith Sathvik

Batsmen: S Siddharth, P Francis Rokins, Mohammed Adnan-Khan, Nidish Rajagopal

All-rounders: M Mohammed, Antony Dhas, Ravi Rajkumar

Bowlers: Aswin Crist, P Saravana-Kumar, Mathivanan

RTW vs ITT Probable XIs:

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Muhammed Adnan Khan, Antony Dhas, Mathivannan M, Rahil Shah, Amith Sathvik V P, Sumant Jain, Nidhish Rajagopal, P Saravan Kumar, M Poiyamozhi, Sunil Sam, Adithya Ganesh(wk)

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Aswin Crist, M Mohammed, Ravi Rajkumar, Maan Bafna, S Mohan Prasath, Tushar Raheja, S Aravind, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Mohammed Ashik(wk), P Francis Rokins, S Siddharth

