RTW vs LKK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for TNPL 2021, July 23 07:30 IST

RTW vs LKK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s TNPL 2021 Match between Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Lyca Kovai Kings:In the fifth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021, the Ruby Trichy Warriors will lock horns with the Lyca Kovai Kings on Friday. The encounter will take place at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and it is slated to kick off at 07:30 pm (IST) today.

In their tournament opener, the Ruby Trichy Warriors had a perfect outing as they registered a thumping 74 run win over Nellai Royal Kings. While Ruby Trichy Warriors’ opener Sathvik starred with the bat, their bowlers were spot on line and length as they steamrolled their opponents.

On the other hand, the Warriors’ opponent Lyca Kovai Kings were unlucky in their season opener as the game ended without any result after the rain played spoilsport. However, there were a few positives for the Kings as its opener B Sai Sudharsan scored a thumping 8 run before it started pouring on the ground and the match was called off.

Ahead of today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 match between Ruby Trichy Warriors and Lyca Kovai Kings; here is everything you need to know about this encounter:

RTW vs LKK Telecast

The fans can watch the RTW vs LKK match in India on Star Sports Tamil and other English channels.

RTW vs LKK Live Streaming

The match between RTW vs LKK can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

RTW vs LKK Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, July 23 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The RTW vs LKK match will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

RTW vs LKK captain, vice-captain:

Captain: B Sai Sudharsan

Vice-captain: Mathivannan M

RTW vs LKK Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Amith Sathvik V P

Batsmen: Ganga Sridhar Raju, Ashwin Venkataraman, B Sai Sudharsan

All-Rounders: Shahrukh Khan, Antony Dhas, Mathivannan M

Bowlers: P Saravan Kumar, Sunil Sam, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Rahil Shah

RTW vs LKK probable playing XI:

Ruby Trichy Warriors Predicted Playing XI: Rahil Shah (c), Karunakaran Mukunth, Amith Sathvik V P, Nidhish Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Sumant Jain, Akash Sumra, Antony Dhas, Mathivannan M, P Saravan Kumar, Sunil Sam

Lyca Kovai Kings Predicted Playing XI: Shahrukh Khan (c), S Ajith Ram, Ashwin Venkataraman, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Abhishek Tanwar, Ganga Sridhar Raju, R Kavin (wk), U Mukilesh, Selva Kumaran, B Sai Sudharsan, Srinivasan E

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here