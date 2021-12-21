RUB vs AMB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 match, December 21, 09:00 AM IST

RUB vs AMB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 match between Team Ruby and Team Amber: Team Ruby and Team Amber will battle it out against each other in the ninth match of the T20 Championship. Team Ruby need to win the Tuesday encounter to gain some confidence for the rest of the league. Ruby’s performance is going downhill.

In their first match, Ruby showed great courage and intent. However, the team ended up on a losing side against Team Sapphire. Good things were expected from the franchise in their second game. Ruby delivered a disappointing performance as they handed an easy victory to Team Emerald.

Team Amber, on the other hand, were impressive in their first match. The franchise outclassed Team Pearl by 19 runs to collect four points. However, Amber failed to capitalize on the momentum gained. They ended up losing their second match to Sapphire by seven wickets. Team Amber will be hoping to uplift with a victory on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match between Team Ruby and Team Amber; here is everything you need to know:

RUB vs AMB Telecast

The RUB vs AMB match will not be telecasted in India.

RUB vs AMB Live Streaming

The Team Ruby vs Team Amber fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

RUB vs AMB Match Details

The RUB vs AMB match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground at 09:00 AM IST on December 21, Tuesday.

RUB vs AMB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: George Jincy

Vice-Captain: Najla Noushad

Suggested Playing XI for RUB vs AMB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: C K Maneesha, Dev Jayalekshmi

Batters: George Jincy, H U Bhoomika, Sayoojya Salilan

All-rounders: Akshaya Sadanandan, Suren Sandra, K K Aparna

Bowlers: MP Aleena, Jaimon Jisha, Najla Noushad

RUB vs AMB Probable XIs:

Team Ruby: C K Maneesha, Najla Noushad, Akshaya Sadanandan, M Abina, Siha Santosh, MP Aleena, Sayoojya Salilan, Jipsa Joseph, NR Anjana, M Aiswarya, Aleena Ann Joy

Team Amber: Sabu Malavika, M Aswathy, Suren Sandra, Dev Jayalekshmi (wk), Jaimon Jisha, H U Bhoomika, P Sourabhya, K K Aparna, Mohan Ragi, George Jincy (c), V S Mrudhula

