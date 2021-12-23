RUB vs EME Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 match, December 24, 9:00 am IST

Team Ruby vs Team Emerald Dream11, RUB vs EME Dream11 Latest Update, RUB vs EME Dream11 Win, RUB vs EME Dream11 App, RUB vs EME Dream11 2021, RUB vs EME Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, RUB vs EME Dream11 Live Streaming

RUB vs EME Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 match between Team Ruby and Team Emerald:

The 15th match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 will be played between Team Ruby and Team Emerald. The contest will be conducted at the Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground at 9:00 am IST on December 24, Friday.

Team Ruby are finally making a comeback in the tournament after a dismal start. They lost their first three games in the league. Ruby are now correcting their mistakes and are doing well in the tournament. The team has won its last two games and will aim to carry forward the momentum.

Team Emerald are in great form since the beginning of the tournament. The franchise has lost just one while winning three games so far. Emerald are one of the strongest sides in the tournament and they can put an end to Ruby’s winning streak on Friday.

Ahead of the match between Team Ruby and Team Emerald; here is everything you need to know:

RUB vs EME Telecast

The RUB vs EME match will not be telecasted in India.

RUB vs EME Live Streaming

The Team Ruby vs Team Emerald fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app.

RUB vs EME Match Details

The RUB vs EME match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground at 9:00 am IST on December 24, Friday.

RUB vs EME Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Akshaya Sadanandan

Vice-Captain- Mani Minnu

Suggested Playing XI for RUB vs EME Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: C K Maneesha

Batters: Akshaya Sadanandan, J Chaithanya, Santosh Siha

All-rounders: Mohanan Darsana, Surendran Aleena, MP Aleena, Mani Minnu

Bowlers: Najla Noushad, A K Aiswarya, Santosh Anaswara

RUB vs EME Probable XIs:

Team Ruby: Sayoojya Salilan, Santosh Siha, MP Aleena, Babu Soniya, C K Maneesha, Akshaya Sadanandan, J Chaithanya, Aleena Ann Joy, Joseph Jipsa, A K Aiswarya, Najla Noushad

Team Emerald: Mohanan Darsana, VJ Joshitha, Mariya Benny, Baby Arya, B Sauparnika, Mani Minnu (c), Surendran Aleena, Santosh Anaswara, Suresh A Alka, Surendran Vinaya, PR Vaishna (wk)

