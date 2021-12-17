RUB vs SAP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 match between Team Ruby and Team Sapphire: After the successful completion of the first edition of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers tournament, the authorities return with the second season. The tournament will be played from December 17 to December 27 at the Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground.

The T20 league will follow a round-robin format with five teams namely Team Amber, Team Emerald, Team Pearl, Team Ruby, and Team Sapphire fighting with each other. The opening match of the league will be played between Ruby and Sapphire on Friday at 09:00 AM IST.

Ruby will be raring to perform well in the tournament. The franchise was excellent during the group stage last year as they finished at first place with six victories. However, a loss against Team Sapphire in the final brought an end to Ruby’s campaign. Team Sapphire, on the other hand, will hope to extend their winning streak from the last season to win the tournament for the second consecutive time.

Ahead of the match between Team Ruby and Team Sapphire; here is everything you need to know:

RUB vs SAP Telecast

The RUB vs SAP match will not be telecasted in India.

RUB vs SAP Live Streaming

The Team Ruby vs Team Sapphire fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

RUB vs SAP Match Details

The RUB vs SAP match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground at 09:00 AM IST on December 17, Friday.

RUB vs SAP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:MP Vaishna

Vice-Captain:M. Aleena

Suggested Playing XI for RUB vs SAP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: C.K Maneesha, M.P Vaishna

Batters: S.Siha, T.P Ajanya, S. Ansu

All-rounders: S. Sajana, S. Soorya, M. Aleena

Bowlers: N.Noushad, G.Diya, A.K Aiswarya

RUB vs SAP Probable XIs:

Team Ruby: J.Chaithanya, S.Salilan, M.Aleena, B.Soniya, A.K Aiswarya, N.Noushad, J.Jipsa, M.Aiswarya, C.K Maneesha (wk), S.Siha, A.Sadanandan

Team Sapphire: M.P Vaishna (wk), S.Ansu, S.Sajana, S.Soorya, P.Manasvi, G.Diya, Renjuha, Nandana, R.Sraya, D.Devan, T.P Ajanya

