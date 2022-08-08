'Rubbish Batting...No Common Sense' - Former Indian Captain Tears Into India After CWG 2022 Final Loss

India Women’s cricket team lost to Australia in the CWG 2022 final by nine runs at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Tuesday.

Chasing 161 to win, India looked strong with Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues on the pitch but eventually fell short in crossing the finish line. After India’s loss, quite a lot of fans were disappointed and among them was former India captain, Mohammed Azharuddin who lashed out at India’s batting against Australia.

He tweeted, “Rubbish batting by the Indian team. No common sense. Gave away a winning game on a platter.”

Rubbish batting by the Indian team. No common sense. Gave away a winning game on a platter. #INDvsAUS #WomensCricket #CWG22 — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) August 7, 2022

Kaur’s powerful knock of 43-ball 65 and Rodrigues’ run-a-ball 33 didn’t provide much to the team as middle order batters failed to take the game from thereon.

India had lost to Australia in the group stages while the Aussies came into the final unbeaten. India looked in a good position during the chase but lost three wickets in the space of nine balls which shifted the whole momentum of the game.

Australia bounced back in the match after taking back-to-back wickets and finally finished their Commonwealth Games tour with the top-podium finish.

Several former cricketers went on twitter to express their remarks on India Women’s performance in the CWG 2022 final game.

So close yet so far us 💔🏏 well done @ImHarmanpreet and team for getting silver … hmmm well congratulations to @CricketAus women’s for Gold medal 🥇 at commonwealth games .. #CommonwealthGames2022 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 7, 2022

It was such a close contest but I'm proud of our team and we all should be! Many congratulations for the 🥈.#INDvsAUS #CWG22 pic.twitter.com/P5KNdS7FIm — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 7, 2022

Yes it was heartbreaking 💔 for a while but by realizing how we have reched suddenly respect for #TeamIndia was araised. Congratulations @ImHarmanpreet & Team.

We are proud of you ladies.#CWG2022 #Cricket #INDvsAUS #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/HWuyl1TMUg — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) August 8, 2022

Australia again. So near and yet so far. But well played. Silver is still good. #INDvsAUS — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 7, 2022

Close game. Competed well. Silver it is. You will always make us proud…irrespective of the colour of the medal. Well played, Harmanpreet Kaur and co. 👏👏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 7, 2022

India looked strong in the chase game when Kaur and Rodriguez settled on the crease. They were involved in a 96-run stand for the third wicket but after both going back to pavilion, India’s innings crumbled.

India slipped from 118 for 2 to 152-all out, losing another big final. However, India clinched the silver medal. The cricket fraternity congratulated the Women in Blue. Here’s a look at how cricketers congratulated the team

Splendid performance girls! A proud nation awaits you!🥈 pic.twitter.com/jquMyAKIoY — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 7, 2022

Y'all kept us glued to the screen!

Very well played throughout the tournament and extremely proud of you #TeamIndia 🥈#INDvsAUS #CWG22 pic.twitter.com/EIBVYEJn1O — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 7, 2022

Congratulations girls on winning the Silver medal at the Commonwealth games. It was cracker of a game, don’t be disheartened. Winning and losing is all part of the game #INDvsAUS #CWG22 pic.twitter.com/Vh6t8cf62Q — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) August 7, 2022

You gave it all you had. Keep your heads high @ImHarmanpreet and team. We are all incredibly proud of you. 🇮🇳 #INDvAUS #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/oWGX5BLSKh — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 7, 2022

Despite losing the final, the highlight of India’s performance was their fielding. In the first half, Radha Yadav herself completed a superb catch at backward point to get rid of Tahlia McGrath – who was tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms before the game and was still allowed to play the final. After that, Deepti Sharma took one-hander sending Beth Mooney back to pavilion.

In the whole tournament, while Smriti Mandhana’s batting remained a constant point of appreciation, India bowler Renuka Thakur also shone to her best as she finished with 11 wickets to her name.

