'Ruining His Talent': Fans Furious After BCCI Drops Sanju Samson From T20I Squad

The BCCI on Thursday announced an 18-man squad for the 5-match T20I series against West Indies, beginning July 29 in Trinidad. The notable exclusions from the squad were that of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Another player who misses out again is Sanju Samson. The 27-year-old, who made his debut in 2015, has played only a handful of matches for India in his career. Many fans and critics believe that the youngster from Kerala deserve a long rope in the team.

Samson’s exclusion from the T20I squad didn’t go down well with the fans. People took to twitter to show their disappointment and call out BCCI for not giving the youngster more opportunities to make his mark and seal his position in India’s T20 team. Soon after the team was announced, ‘Sanju Samson’ started trending on twitter.

One fan wrote, ‘Sanju Samson deserve chance, feel sad for this talented player. Sanju dropped from T20I series against West Indies.’

https://twitter.com/kingashu1008/status/1547510602217578498?s=20&t=nVT3VLHdQ2mghduB-n2SOQ

This fan shared his disappointment and said that Sanju Samson ‘deserves better’.

Another fan wrote, ‘Feel for Sanju Samson. Once again Sanju was dropped from the team India’s squad although he was not done anything wrong. He performed as many opportunities as he got. He played one T20I vs Ireland, he scored 77(42). At least Sanju should have been in the squad.’

Former India cricketer, Dodda Ganesh, said that choosing Shreyas Iyer over Sanju Samson is ‘absurd’.

Ideally, you would want to players like Sanju Samson in the T20s. Ignoring him for Shreyas Iyer is beyond cricketing rationale #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter #WIvIND — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) July 14, 2022

One fan blamed BCCI for ‘ruining’ the 27-year-old batter’s talent.

This user laid down the stats to defend the young batter from Kerala.

484+runs in ipl 2021

Good domestic season in 2021(smat)

Score 56 runs wth 150+ strike rate in 2 innings vs sl

458 runs with the strike rate of 150 in ipl 2022

77(42) with the strike rate of 183 against Ireland

I don't know why bcci and selectors are ignoring sanju samson. pic.twitter.com/WL7qBywGQv — Sanju samson the most elegant batsman of India (@Sanjusamsonfan) July 14, 2022

Virat’s exclusion has also got the fans talking on social media. While BCCI has not yet clarified if Virat is dropped or rested for the series, the fans have already started trending ‘Dropped’ on twitter.

PTI had earlier reported that Kohli, who is struggling for form and has not scored a hundred since November 2019, had asked for rest from the entire white-leg tour of the West Indies comprising three ODIs and five T20s. The tour begins on July 22.

