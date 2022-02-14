'Ruk Jana Nahin': Sreesanth Shares a Video of Him Singing a Popular Hindi Song After Going Unsold at IPL Auction

Former India pacer S Sreesanth invited no interest from any franchise at the two-day IPL mega auction than ended on Sunday night. The Kerala cricketer entered the auction keeping himself in Rs 50 lakh base price category.

After having gone unsold, Sreesanth has posted a 15-second clip of him singing a popular Bollywood song Ruk Jaana Nahi Tu Kahin Haar Ke that loosely translates to never give up. He

“Always grateful and always looking forward…lots of love and respect to each and everyone of u.: “om Nama Shivaya" the 39-year-old wrote alongside the video.

Always grateful and always looking forward…❤️❤️❤️❤️🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻lots of love and respect to each and everyone of u.:”om Nama Shivaya “ pic.twitter.com/cfqUyKxtVK— Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) February 14, 2022

Before his spot-fixing ban, Sreesanth represented the likes of Kings XI Punjab, Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Rajasthan Royals in IPL. However, he was arrested on the suspicion of indulging in spot-fixing in the league following which he was banned by the BCCI.

After the end of his ban, Sreesanth expressed his desire to represent India at the international stage again and he was recently name in Kerala squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.

“Gods grace and lots of hard work and perseverance..thanks a lot to each and everyone of u for keeping faith in my ability..Great to be back in whites just the beginning..gonna keep giving my very best every single moment," Sreesanth wrote on Twitter account on Sunday.

Gods grace and lots of hard work and perseverance..thanks a lot to each and everyone of u for keeping faith in my ability..Great to be back in whites❤️🙏🏻✌🏻🇮🇳🏏just the beginning..gonna keep giving my very best every single moment ❤️🏏✌🏻💯#humbled #skyisnotthelimit #love #bcci pic.twitter.com/IfJLPzC1kU— Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) February 13, 2022

Kerala will play their first match of Ranji Trophy season on Thursday.

