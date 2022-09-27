'Rules Are There And Both Sides Need to Play Fair': Tabraiz Shamsi on Deepti Sharma-Charlotte Dean Run-out Debate

Premier spinner Tabraiz Shamsi gave his verdict on the infamous Charlotte Dean’s run-out by Deepti Sharma during the third ODI match between India Women and South Africa women. A debate erupted on Twitter where several English players brought out the spirit of cricket topic while the Indian stars backed Deepti for executing a dismissal which is within the laws of cricket.

Shamsi feels that there should not be any controversy about that as the rules are the same for both batters and bowlers to keep their foot behind the line.

“My views on that have been quite public. For me, it’s a pure case of bowlers having to keep their foot behind the line and batters should do the same as well. There’s no controversy about that, the rules are there and both sides need to play fair,” Shamsi was quoted as saying in a press conference.

Deepti pulled out of her delivery stride after having noticed Dean backing up a little too much. She then proceeded to take off the bails for run out appeal and the decision was referred to the TV umpire who adjudged it as out.

However, he is not worried about it and confident to bounce back in Indian conditions this time.

“I don’t think anything changes much. There were a few balls that weren’t executed properly. But from that point of view, I am not too worried. On some days, some guys will be off the mark and on other days, those guys will do well. Couple of sixes here and there makes no difference, especially in T20 cricket,” he stated.

The 32-year-old further suggested that playing in India will be different from Australia where the upcoming T20 World Cup will be held in October.

“It is quite different; the pitches will be different in Australia and the ground sizes as well. The boundary size in India tends to be on the smaller side, whereas we know that in Australia, they are much bigger. As a bowler it is quite different, but again, there are always things that you can work on,” Shamsi added.

