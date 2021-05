Rumoured Girlfriend Athiya Shetty Reacts to KL Rahul's Workout Pictures on Instagram

Indian cricketer KL Rahul is on the comeback trail and will possibly travel with Team India on June 2 for the 5-match Test tour of England. Rahul was diagnosed with acute appendicitis during the Indian Premier League 2021. He was then admitted to a hospital and has undergone surgery.

He could not play the last match against Delhi Capitals and Mayank Agarwal went ahead to fulfil the responsibility. The tournament has now been postponed after several COVID-19 cases came into light inside the bio-bubble of multiple teams and due to the massive surge in COVID infections in the country. Rahul is a part of India’s Test squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand and the test series against England. But cricketer’s availability depends on fitness clearance.

The batsman-wicketkeeper shared a few pictures of himself on his Instagram handle. Images feature Rahul working out for getting back on the track.

The first image shows the batsman doing light exercise with a kettlebell in hand. The second image was taken when Rahul took a short break from his workout while the third is a close-up image of the cricketer. The third and last image is clocked in monochrome and Rahul has given a candid look.

Rahul, who also leads Kings XI Punjab in the cash-rich league, enjoys a massive following on social media. Soon after he posted, the comment section was flooded with recovery wishes. Bollywood actor and rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty also reacted to the post. Instead of writing a message, Athiya just dropped a smile emoji. Rahul replied to her with a half-moon emoji.

The rumoured love birds never fail to treat their fans with some decent PDA, which included some cute message exchanges and pictures. On Rahul’s 29th birthday, Athiya shared few mirror selfies with him and wrote ‘Grateful for you, happy birthday.’

