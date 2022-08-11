'Running into Practice Week': Virat Kohli Shares Training Video as He's Set to Return for Aisa Cup 2022

Virat Kohli is set to return to action after more than a month-long break from cricket. He featured in the final ODI against England at Old Trafford last month which India won by 5 wickets to cinch the 3-match series 2-1. Since then, he’s been spending time away from the field. As per several reports, he had asked the selectors not to consider him for the West Indies tour, and neither he has been named for the West Indies ODIs.

But after more than a month’s gap, he will return to the field in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, which gets underway on August 28 in the UAE. India to begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan a day after the commencement of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Kohli has begun preparations for the tournament. On Thursday, he shared a small video on his Instagram story in which he could be seen training indoors.

Once the Asia Cup gets underway, all eyes will be on Kohli as the fans will expect him to return among runs. The former India captain is currently going through a rough patch and has not scored an international hundred since 2019.

Besides Kohli, top-order batter KL Rahul will also be back into the mix after four months. He contracted Covid-19 at NCA while he underwent a recovery after a sports hernia operation.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer both missed out and so did Axar Patel who was considered to be a like-for-like replacement for Ravindra Jadeja. Furthermore, Ravichandran Ashwin has also made the cut as a back spinner in the 15 with Ravi Bishnoi being the fourth tweaker.

India’s fast bowling would have been led by Jasprit Bumrah, but he is ruled out with a back injury. In his absence, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be India’s lead seamer with Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan being the other two seamers.

Three players – Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys.

India squad for Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

