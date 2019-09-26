Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Rupa Gurunath, Daughter of N Srinivasan, Set to Become TNCA President

Rupa Gurunath, daughter of former BCCI chief N Srinivasan, is all set to be elected the first woman president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) at its 87th AGM at Chennai on Thursday.

PTI |September 26, 2019, 8:43 AM IST
Rupa Gurunath, Daughter of N Srinivasan, Set to Become TNCA President

Rupa Gurunath, daughter of former BCCI chief N Srinivasan, is all set to be elected the first woman president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) at its 87th AGM at Chennai on Thursday.

As the filing of nominations came to a close on Wednesday at 5 pm, Rupa Gurunath's was the only nomination filed for the post of president, whose election should be announced on the floor of the house as per TNCA norms. Rupa is the wife of Gurunath Meiyappan, who was banned for life for indulging in spot fixing in the cash rich IPL.

Following are the other nominations and the group led by Srinivasan, who would be declared elected unopposed as no nominations have been filed challenging them:

President: Ms Rupa Gurunath; Vice Presidents: T J Srinivasaraj (City), Dr P Ashok Sigamani (Districts); Honorary Secretary: R S Ramasaamy; Honorary Joint Secretary: K A Shankar; Honorary Assistant Secretary: N Venkatraman; Honorary Treasurer: J Parthasarathy.

This was announced in a press release by retired IAS officer Dr D Chandrasekaran, who is the Electoral Officer of the TNCA.

The TNCA's Executive meeting on Sunday decided to hold the elections on 26 September.

The need to complete the TNCA elections before 28 September deadline as per the Supreme Court directive forced the association to quicken proceedings. The deadline now has been extended to 4 October.

The Supreme Court had on Friday allowed the TNCA to hold elections to elect office-bearers, but said the results will be subject to its decision.

A bench comprising Justices SA Bobde and L Nageswara Rao said the state cricket associations can go ahead with the elections but will not declare the results.

It will be subject to the order of the top court and legal remedies will be available to parties.

