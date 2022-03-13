RUR vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman D10 2022 match, March 13, 07:30 PM IST

RUR vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D10 2022 match between Ruwi Rangers and Bousher Busters: Ruwi Rangers will face Bousher Busters in the fourth match of the Oman D10 2022. The two teams will meet at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 07:30 PM IST on March 13, Sunday. Bousher Busters will be aware of the playing conditions as they will head into the encounter after playing their first game against Qurum Thunders.

Ruwi Rangers are of the favourites to win the T10 Championship. The team has a balanced squad at its disposal and is coming after winning the Oman D20 league. Rangers finished at the top of the table with six victories and one loss in the group games. They followed it up with a win in the final against Darsait Titans by 80 runs.

On the other hand, Bousher Busters failed to make an impact in the 20-over competition. They looked out of touch in the league as they won only two games while losing as many as five league matches.

Ahead of the match between Ruwi Rangers and Bousher Busters; here is everything you need to know:

RUR vs BOB Telecast

Ruwi Rangers vs Bousher Busters game will not telecast in India

RUR vs BOB Live Streaming

The Oman D10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RUR vs BOB Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 07:30 PM IST on March 13, Sunday.

RUR vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jitenkumar Ramanandi

Vice-Captain - Ajay Lalcheta

Suggested Playing XI for RUR vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Rauf

Batters: Imran Ali, Khalid Kail, Adnan Sulehri

All-rounders: Ajay Lalcheta, Wasim Ali, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Sufyan Mehmood

Bowlers: Muhammad Nadeem, Fawad Ali, Bilal Shah

RUR vs BOB Probable XIs:

Ruwi Rangers: Gustav Burger, Mohammad Sanuth, Naseem Khushi, Khalid Kail, Wasim Ali, Mohit Patel, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Kaleemullah, Rehman Ali, Imran Ali Jr

Bousher Busters: Adnan Sulehri, Abdul Rauf, Pruthvi Machhi, Ajay Lalcheta, Sufyan Mehmood, Shahbaz Shah, Bilal Shah, Mehedi Hasan, Asif Khan, Fawad Ali, Hammad Ifraq

