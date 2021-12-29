RUR vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman D20 League 2021/22 match, December 29, 5:30 PM IST

RUR vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D20 League 2021/22 match between Ruwi Rangers and Bousher Busters: In the 17th match of the Oman D20 League 2021/22, Ruwi Rangers will be battling it out against Bousher Busters. The match is scheduled to be played at the Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 5:30 PM IST on December 29, Wednesday.

Ruwi Rangers have done a brilliant job in the league so far. The team has won two of their first three matches. They are currently second in the points table with four points to their name. In their last match, Ruwi Rangers defeated Khuwair Warriors by 15 runs as they successfully defended 123 runs in 20 overs.

Bousher Busters, on the other hand, need to reflect on their mistakes and come up with a better team and plan for the tournament. The team looked good in their first match as they defeated Darsait Titans by six wickets. That is the only victory for Busters so far as they lost their next two matches to Ghubrah Giants and Amerat Royals.

Ahead of the match between Ruwi Rangers and Bousher Busters; here is everything you need to know:

RUR vs BOB Telecast

RUR vs BOB match will not be televised in India.

RUR vs BOB Live Streaming

RUR vs BOB match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

RUR vs BOB Match Details

The RUR vs BOB match will be played at Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 5:30 PM IST on December 29, Wednesday.

RUR vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Aaqib Ilyas

Vice-Captain- Khalid Kai

Suggested Playing XI for RUR vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammed Naseem Khushi

Batters: Aaqib Ilyas, Khalid Kai, Dushan Perera

All-rounders: Ajay Lalcheta, Sanuth Ibrahim, Wasim Ali

Bowlers: Bilal Shah, Yash Mehta, Muhammad Nadeem, Kaleemullah

RUR vs BOB Probable XIs:

Ruwi Rangers: Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Imran Ali, Gustav Burger, Sanuth Ibrahim (C), Khalid Kail, Wasim Ali, Mohammed Naseem Khushi (wk), Muhammad Nadeem, Kaleemullah, Mohit Patel, Hassnain Shah

Bousher Busters: Ajay Lalcheta, Aaqib Ilyas, Yash Mehta, Bilal Shah, Fawad Ali, Abdul Rauf, Pruthvi Machhi, Sufyan Mehmood, Shubo Pal, Dushan Perera, Hammad Irfaq

