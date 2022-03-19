RUR vs DAT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman D10 2022 Match 23, March 19, 9:15 pm IST

RUR vs DAT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D10 2022 match between Ruwi Rangers and Darsait Titans: The Ruwi Rangers face the Darsait Titans in the 23rd match of the Oman D10 League 2022 on Saturday, March 19. The game will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), in Al Amerat at 9:15 pm IST.

Both sides are at the opposite ends of the points table currently, the Rangers have been dominant with four wins and a loss in their five matches. They occupy the summit spot in the table with eight points to their name.

On the contrary, the Titans have had a difficult campaign thus far and are still looking for their first win in the competition after five games. They along with Khuwair Warriors are the only two teams yet to register a win in this edition of the Oman D10 tournament.

Ahead of the match between Ruwi Rangers and Darsait Titans; here is everything you need to know:

RUR vs DAT Telecast

Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans game will not be telecast in India.

RUR vs DAT Live Streaming

The Oman D10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RUR vs DAT Match Details

The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Saturday, March 19. The match will start at 9:15 pm IST.

RUR vs DAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shafqat Ullah

Vice-Captain: Sanuth Ibrahim

Suggested Playing XI for RUR vs DAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohamed Usmani, Khurram Khan

Batters: Khalid Kail, Chaminda Lakmal, Shafqat Ullah, Amanpreet Sirah

All-rounders: Sanuth Ibrahim, Jitenkumar Ramanandi

Bowlers: Hasnain Ali, Hasnain Ali, Hanan Riznan

RUR vs DAT Probable XIs:

Ruwi Rangers: Khalid Kail, Sanuth Ibrahim (C), Wasim Ali, Shafqat Ullah, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Mohamed Usmani (WK), Mohit Patel, Mohammed Naseem Khushi, Kaleemullah, Hasnain Ali, Hanan Riznan

Darstait Titans: Khurram Khan (WK), Chaminda Lakmal, Nestor Dhamba, Amanpreet Sirah, Arjun Rajesh, Ikram Sadaat, Khawar Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood, Imran Rijvi, Sachin Jagra, Ubaid Ullah

