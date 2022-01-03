RUR vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman D20 League 2021/22 match, January 03, 05:30 PM IST

RUR vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D20 League 2021/22 match between Ruwi Rangers and Ghubrah Giants: In the first Super 4 match of the Oman D20 League 2021/22, we have Ruwi Rangers going up against Ghubrah Giants. The match is scheduled to be played at the Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 05:30 PM IST on January 03, Monday.

Ghubrah Giants qualified for the second stage of the competition after finishing at fourth place in the standings. The team won four games while losing three matches during the league stage.

Ruwi Rangers, on the other hand, finished at the top position with just one loss from seven league games. The team is on a five-match winning streak and will hope to continue the same momentum in the Super Four round as well.

Notably, the last fixture between the two saw Ruwi Rangers securing a victory against Ghubrah Giants by six wickets. It was a poor batting performance by Ghubrah as they could score only 96 runs. Chasing the total, Rangers achieved the target in 16 overs.

Ahead of the match between Ruwi Rangers and Ghubrah Giants; here is everything you need to know:

RUR vs GGI Telecast

RUR vs GGI match will not be televised in India.

RUR vs GGI Live Streaming

RUR vs GGI match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

RUR vs GGI Match Details

The RUR vs GGI match will be played at Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 05:30 PM IST on January 03, Monday.

RUR vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Gustav Burger

Vice-Captain- Imran Latif

Suggested Playing XI for RUR vs GGI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Naseem Kushi

Batters: Khalid Kail, Shehbaz Nasar, Abid Ali

All-rounders: Ghazanfar Iqbal, Imran Latif, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Gustav Burger

Bowlers: Kaleemullah, Muhammad Nadeem, Aqil Khan

RUR vs GGI Probable XIs:

Ruwi Rangers: Khalid Kail, Muhammad Nadeem, Gustav Burger, Zohaib Amanat, Wasim Ali, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Mohammad Sanuth, Imran Ali, Mohammad Naseem Kushi, Kaleemullah, Mohit Patel

Ghubrah Giants: Azmat Ullah Qazi, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Shehbaz Nasar, Haroon Khan, Pranav Mehta (wk), Pranav Madaan, Aqil Khan, Akshay Jathar, Imran Latif, Abid Ali, Moshin Qureshi

