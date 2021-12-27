RUR vs KHW Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Oman D20 League 2021-22 Match 14, December 27, 9:30 PM IST

RUR vs KHW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D20 League 2021-22 match between Ruwi Rangers and Khuwair Warriors: The Ruwi Rangers (RUR) take on Khuwair Warriors in the 14th match of the Oman D20 2021-22 on Monday, December 27. The Rangers have played two matches and have a win and a loss so far. They comprehensively beat Azaiba XI by six-wickets in their opening match on Saturday, but lost the plot in the second game, which they lost by 14-runs against Qurum Thunders on Sunday. They will be looking to repeat their Saturday’s performance in their upcoming clash against the Warriors.

Meanwhile, Khuwair Warriorsare sitting pretty at the second place in the points table with two wins and a defeat from three games thus far. They head into this contest after defeating the Thunders in a high-scoring game in Saturday’s other game. They lost five wickets but chased down a massive 182-run target with eight balls to spare in that match.

Ahead of the match between Ruwi Rangers and Khuwair Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

RUR vs KHW Telecast

RUR vs KHW match will be not be telecast in India.

RUR vs KHW Live Streaming

The Ruwi Rangers vs Khuwair Warriors game will be streamed live on the FanCode App and website.

RUR vs KHW Match Details

The Ruwi Rangers vs Khuwair Warriors match will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, in Muscat on Monday, December 27 at 9:30 PM IST.

RUR vs KHW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aamir Kaleem

Vice-captain: Muzahir Raza

Suggested Playing XI for RUR vs KHW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Naseem Khushi

Batters: Amir Ali, Sean Nowak, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Khalid Kail

Allrounders: Aamir Kaleem, Muzahir Raza, Jiten Ramanandi

Bowlers: Danish Mohammad, Kaleemullah, Muzahir Raza

RUR vs KHW Probable XIs

Ruwi Rangers: Gustav Burger, Mohammad Sanuth (C), Khalid Kail, Wasim Ali, Naseem Khushi (WK), Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Kaleemullah, Rehman Ali, Imran Ali Jr, Mohit Patel

Khuwair Warriors: Zeeshan Siddiqui, Aamir Kaleem (C), Muzaffar Shiralkar (WK), Danish Mohammad, Amir Ali, Sean Nowak, Rubel Satter, Arjun Dhiman, Afzal Khan, Sajeed Ahmed, Muzahir Raza

