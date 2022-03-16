RUR vs KHW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman D10 2022 match 13, March 16, 05:00 PM IST

RUR vs KHW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D10 2022 match 13 between Ruwi Rangers and Khuwair Warriors:

Ruwi Rangers will lock horns with Khuwair Warriors in match no. 13 of the Oman D10 League 2022 on Wednesday. The Rangers won their first two matches with a lot of ease, however, they failed to sustain that momentum as they lost their following game by nine wickets in their third fixture against Qurum Thunders.

They currently occupy the third spot in the standings with four points to their name.

On the other hand, Khuwair Warriors, are struggling in this competition as they suffered three losses on the trot. The Warriors are placed at the seventh spot on the points table and will be hopeful of getting their first points on the table in this match.

Ahead of the match between Ruwi Rangers and Khuwair Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

RUR vs KHW Telecast

Ruwi Rangers vs Khuwair Warriors game will not telecast in India

RUR vs KHW Live Streaming

The Oman D10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RUR vs KHW Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 11:30 PM IST on March 16, Tuesday.

RUR vs KHW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Khalid Kail

Vice-Captain: Aamir Kaleem

Suggested Playing XI for RUR vs KHW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Kuttiraja Karuthapandian Shanmugrajan

Batters: Azam Ali, Khalid Kail, Shafqat Ullah

All-rounders: Sanuth Ibrahim, Aamir Kaleem, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Danish Mohammad

Bowlers: Kaleemullah, Muzahir Raza, Hasnain Ali

RUR vs KHW Probable XIs:

Ruwi Rangers: Sanuth Ibrahim (C), Khalid Kail, Shafqat Ullah, Wasim Ali, Mohamed Usmani (WK), Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Mohammed Naseem Khushi, Mohit Patel, Hasnain Ali, Kaleemullah, Hanan Riznan

Khuwair Warriors: Aamir Kaleem (C), Arjun Suresh Dhiman, Azam Ali, Kuttiraja Karuthapandian Shanmugrajan (WK), Danish Mohammad, Syed Amir Ali, Muqeet Ahmed, Afzal Khan, Sajeed Ahmed, Muzahir Raza, Aditya Parag

