RUR vs QUT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman D10 2022 match, March 21, 04:45 PM IST

RUR vs QUT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D10 2022 match between Ruwi Rangers and Qurum Thunders: Ruwi Rangers will have a go at Qurum Thunders in the 29th match of the Oman D10 2022. The two teams will play against each other at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 04:45 PM IST on March 21, Monday. The first contest between the two sides in the T10 league saw Qurum Thunders recording a win by nine wickets.

Ruwi Rangers bowlers couldn’t continue the momentum gained by the batters. They failed to pose any threat as Thunders comfortably chased the total of 114 runs in eight overs. Speaking about the overall performance, both Rangers and Thunders are among the best teams of the Oman D10.

Ruwi Rangers are occupying the top spot with just one loss from seven league matches. They are currently on a four-match winning streak and are expected to continue their exploits on Monday as well. On the other hand, Qurum Thunders are second with five wins and two losses. The team suffered a loss against Amerat Royals in their last match by one run.

Ahead of the match between Ruwi Rangers and Qurum Thunders, here is everything you need to know:

RUR vs QUT Telecast

Ruwi Rangers vs Qurum Thunders game will not be telecast in India

RUR vs QUT Live Streaming

The Oman D10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RUR vs QUT Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 04:45 PM IST on March 21, Monday.

RUR vs QUT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Rana Naeem

Vice-Captain - Ganesh Chandrashekhar

Suggested Playing XI for RUR vs QUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jahanzeb Asghar Ali

Batters: Khalid Kail, Pranav Athawale, Ashish Odedara

All-rounders: Sanuth Ibrahim, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Gustav Burger, Rana Naeem

Bowlers: Hasnain Ali, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Siddharth Bukkapatnam

RUR vs QUT Probable XIs:

Ruwi Rangers: Sanuth Ibrahim (c), Shafqat Ullah, Khalid Kail, Mohamed Usmani (wk), Mohammed Rafi, Gustav Burger, Hanan Riznan, Mohit Patel, Imran Ali, Hasnain Ali, Jitenkumar Ramanandi

Qurum Thunders: Rana Naeem, Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Ashish Odedara, Pranav Athawale, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Samay Shrivastava, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Swapnil Khadye (c), Munis Ansari, Jahanzeb Asghar Ali, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan

