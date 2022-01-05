RUR vs QUT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman D20 League 2021/22 match, January 05, 09:30 PM IST

RUR vs QUT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D20 League 2021/22 match between Ruwi Rangers and Qurum Thunders: Ruwi Rangers will clash with Qurum Thunders in the upcoming Oman D20 League 2021-22. Both the teams will be well aware of the playing conditions as the game will be hosted at Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 09:30 PM IST on January 05, Wednesday.

Ruwi Rangers were the best team during the league stage of the tournament. The team continued its domination in the Super Four round as they hammered Ghubrah Giants by 54 runs. Their second Super Four game against Darsait Titans was abandoned due to rain.

Qurum Thunders are also undefeated in the Super Four round. The franchise convincingly chased 166 runs against Darsait Titans to record a seven-wicket victory. Thunder are heading into the Wednesday match on the back of a canceled game against Ghubrah Giants.

Ahead of the match between Ruwi Rangers and Qurum Thunders; here is everything you need to know:

RUR vs QUT Telecast

RUR vs QUT match will not be televised in India.

RUR vs QUT Live Streaming

RUR vs QUT match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

RUR vs QUT Match Details

The RUR vs QUT match will be played at Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 09:30 PM IST on January 05, Wednesday.

RUR vs QUT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Shoaib Khan

Vice-Captain- Kashyapkumar Prajapati

Suggested Playing XI for RUR vs QUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Naseem Kushi

Batters: Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Khalid Kail

All-rounders: Ayan Khan, Sanuth Ibrahim, Wasim Ali, Gustav Burger

Bowlers: Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Shoaib Khan, Samay Shrivastava

RUR vs QUT Probable XIs:

Ruwi Rangers: Gustav Burger, Sanuth Ibrahim, Khalid Kail, Wasim Ali, Naseem Khushi, Imran Ali, Rehman Ali, Kaleemullah, Mohit Patel, Muhammad Nadeem, Jitenkumar Ramanandi

Qurum Thunders: Shoaib Khan, Munis Ansari, Samay Shrivastava, Ayan Khan, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Suraj Kumar, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Sandeep Goud, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Jatinder Singh, Hashir Anwar Dafedar

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here