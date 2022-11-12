Russel Arnold Shares Photos of Coin Used For Toss in T20 WC Semi-final; See Pics

Pakistan’s emphatic T20 World Cup semi-final win over New Zealand is still fresh in the minds of cricket fans and followers. Former Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold has now reminisced about the game and shared photos of the coin used for the semi-final encounter toss. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson had won the toss and elected to bat first in the last-four fixture. The first semi-final match between New Zealand and Pakistan was played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 9.

“The coin used for the toss in the Sydney Semifinal,” Arnold wrote on Friday.

The coin used for the toss in the Sydney Semifinal #T20Iworldcup2022 pic.twitter.com/5iIaqQgRIp — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) November 11, 2022

Pakistan got off to a flying start after picking up three quick wickets. Kiwi opener Finn Allen was first to depart after Shaheen Afridi dismissed him on the third ball of the game. Wicketkeeper Devon Conway smashed a couple of boundaries to score 21 off 20. However, a miscommunication between Conway and Williamson resulted in the Kiwi wicketkeeper’s dismissal in the sixth over. Glenn Phillips was sent back to the dressing room after he was caught and bowled by pacer Mohammad Nawaz.

Skipper Williamson and Daryl Mitchell offered strong resistance and stitched a solid partnership of 68 runs. However, Williamson’s stay at the crease came to an end after he was clean-bowled by Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi for 46. Mitchell, on the other hand, carried forward the onslaught and notched a brilliant half-century. Mitchell slammed three boundaries and a six and remained unbeaten after scoring 53 off 35 deliveries. The Kiwis eventually managed to register a fighting total of 152.

Pakistan kicked off the run chase on a superb note after their opening batters- Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan- put up a mammoth partnership of 105 runs. Left-arm pacer Trent Boult picked up the wicket of Babar in the 13th over to break the solid opening partnership. However, the dismissal proved to be too late for New Zealand. Pakistan eventually reached the target quite comfortably with five balls to spare.

In the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup, England secured a convincing 10-wicket win over India.

The summit clash between Pakistan and England is scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

