Russell Domingo Wants Bangladesh to Follow India Template in Tests

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo wants the team to follow the example of India to grow after years of stagnation in the long format and has identified winning an away test as one of their goals in 2020.

Reuters |January 16, 2020, 11:38 AM IST
Dhaka: Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo wants the team to follow the example of India to grow after years of stagnation in the long format and has identified winning an away test as one of their goals in 2020.

Since their 2000 debut as a test playing nation, Bangladesh have managed 13 wins in 117 matches, with only four of them coming overseas.

They have fared better in one-day internationals but the 2-0 drubbing in their last test series in India, both defeats inside three days, was a fresh indication of how much they lag in the long format.

“Looking at how India play their cricket and developed their game over the last three or four years, it is something that we can aspire to do,” Domingo told ESPNCricinfo.

“The wickets they have prepared in domestic cricket, the group of fast bowlers that they have developed, the continuity in selection. We can take big learnings from playing against India in the test series.”

Traditionally a spin powerhouse, India have acquired a formidable pace battery which has been instrumental in their rise to the top of the World Test championship with seven wins in as many matches.

Bangladesh play their next test series in Pakistan with Rawalpindi hosting the first match on Feb. 7, and the importance of doing well in overseas tours was not lost on Domingo.

“There are big lessons in how far behind we are in tests,” said the South African.

“Our record hasn’t been great for a long period of time. A big challenge will be to win a test match away from Bangladesh, which is a big priority for us this year.”

