- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Andre Russell Goes Back to Blonde Hair Ahead of SRH Match
Andre Russell has dyed his hair blonde again and the (IPL) franchise posted a photo of the flamboyant all-rounder sporting the new hairdo
- IANS
- Updated: April 11, 2021, 7:30 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Andre Russell has dyed his hair blonde again and the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise posted a photo of the flamboyant all-rounder sporting the new hairdo.
KKR also reminded fans of what had happened the last time Russell faced SunRisers Hyderabad with blonde hair.
“New Hair. Who dis? Remember what happened when Dre last coloured his hair Blonde?” KKR said in their tweet along with Russell’s mirror selfie.
Russell was at his best the last time he sported blonde hair and played SRH, smashing 49 off 19 balls to almost single-handedly take KKR to a six-wicket win.
Interestingly, the Jamaican had struggled to score runs in the initial part of the innings. He scored nine runs off seven balls and it was only off the eighth ball he faced that he hit his first six. After that, however, Russell went on a rampage, hitting two fours and as many sixes in the 19th over and Shubman Gill won the match for them in the 20th with two more sixes.
KKR face SRH in the first match of the 2021 season for both teams on Sunday at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
