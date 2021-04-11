IPL 2021: Andre Russell Goes Back to Blonde Hair Ahead of SRH Match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Andre Russell has dyed his hair blonde again and the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise posted a photo of the flamboyant all-rounder sporting the new hairdo.

KKR also reminded fans of what had happened the last time Russell faced SunRisers Hyderabad with blonde hair.

“New Hair. Who dis? Remember what happened when Dre last coloured his hair Blonde?” KKR said in their tweet along with Russell’s mirror selfie.

Russell was at his best the last time he sported blonde hair and played SRH, smashing 49 off 19 balls to almost single-handedly take KKR to a six-wicket win.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Interestingly, the Jamaican had struggled to score runs in the initial part of the innings. He scored nine runs off seven balls and it was only off the eighth ball he faced that he hit his first six. After that, however, Russell went on a rampage, hitting two fours and as many sixes in the 19th over and Shubman Gill won the match for them in the 20th with two more sixes.

KKR face SRH in the first match of the 2021 season for both teams on Sunday at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here