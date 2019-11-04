Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ruthless Australia Look to Take Unassailable Lead Against Pakistan

Australia came into the series after a convincing series win against Sri Lanka, the same side against whom Pakistan struggled leading to Sarfaraz Ahmed losing his captaincy.

Cricketnext Staff |November 4, 2019, 4:49 PM IST
Rain was among the main talking points on Sunday as the first T20I between Australia and Pakistan was abandoned, which left Aaron Finch mightily displeased.

Australia came into the series after a convincing series win against Sri Lanka, the same side against whom Pakistan struggled leading to Sarfaraz Ahmed losing his captaincy.

Finch and Australia would have expected a sterner test, but if the first T20I is any indicator, Pakistan continue to be suffering from poor form. But ruling out a good showing by the side coached by Misbah-ul-Haq would be extremely dangerous.

Australia’s bowlers have been in fine form with Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa all having found their rhythm and causing more than a few problems for opposition batsmen. And one definitely expect more ruthlessness from them in Canberra.

In Sydney, Pakistan were restricted to just 107 for five in a reduced 15 overs, after which Finch showed plundered the Pakistan bowling attack in the 19 deliveries that were possible, leaving David Warner as a spectator at the other end.

Warner too has been in good form and scored 217 in three innings without losing his wicket against Sri Lanka. They are followed by the likes of Steve Smith and Alex Carey, both of whom can cause quite a bit of damage.

The worry however for Australia will be filling the big boots of Glenn Maxwell after he decided to take an indefinite break.

On the other hand Pakistan, came into the series as the world's leading team in the short format, have to pull up their socks if they want to cause any sort of concern to the hosts.

New skipper Babar Azam led from the front with the bat in Sydney with an unbeaten half-century, but will require the likes of Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim and Asif Ali to contribute more to the cause.

Like the batting, Pakistan’s bowling unit also needs to make their presence felt, especially the big reputations like Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Irfan.

One expects Australia to continue with their ruthless methods, but Pakistan need a change in fortune and Misbah and Babar Azam will hope they can turn corner in Canberra.

