IPL 2021: Gaikwad And Bravo Got us More Than What we Expected, CSK Captain MS Dhoni

A quick 39-run partnership between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dwayne Bravo meant Chennai Super Kings were able to post a total that proved beyond the reach of Mumbai Indians as IPL 2021 resumed on Sunday after a forced break. CSK were in dire straits at 24/4 in their batting powerplay but splendid innings from Gaikwad, who remained unbeaten on 88 and a late cameo from allrounder Bravo (23 off 8) pushed to a challenging 156/6 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Points Table | Purple Cap | Orange Cap | Full Schedule

CSK captain MS Dhoni was all praise for the duo whose contribution proved decisive at the end as they won by 20 runs with MI finishing at 136/8 in their chase.

“I think at 30/4, you want to get something respectable on the board, and Ruturaj and Bravo got us more than what we expected," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation. “We had to bat exceptionally to get to 140, but to get to 160 was tremendous."

Dhoni also pointed out the pitch was tricky to bat on early on. “The wicket was slightly two-paced and slow to start off with. Most of them got out to the slowness and that’s why we lost wickets," he said.

Opener Faf du Plessis and no. Moeen Ali both failed to open their account while Ambati Rayudu also failed to disturb the scoreboard as he retired out after copping a blow to his left elbow.

“.it’s difficult if you’re batting lower down, if you don’t get a chance to see what is happening, you want to go hard. Rayudu got injured, so it was tough to come back from there but we batted sensibly and finished superbly. It was sensible for one batter to bat right through to the end," he said.

Bravo also starred with the ball finishing with 3/25 from his four overs.

The win was CSK’s sixth in eight matches that took their overall points tally to 12 and they have displaced Delhi Capitals from the top on the basis of a better net-run rate.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here