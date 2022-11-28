Ruturaj Gaikwad Blasts Seven Sixes in an Over: How The Carnage Unfolded

Uttar Pradesh skipper Karan Sharma gave the ball to left-arm spinner Shiva Singh for the 49th over of the Maharashtra innings. At 272/5, and Ruturaj Gaikwad batting on 165 off 147 balls, Maharashtra’s immediate goal would have been to cross the 300-run mark in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal. They did, and it took Gaikwad just five delivers to cross the number.

In the 49th over of the innings, the elegant right-hander unleashed carnage as he hit seven consecutive sixes off the left-armer and became the first batter in limited overs cricket to collect 43 runs in the over. One delivery was a no-ball and both the no-ball and free hit were deposited into the stands by the on-song skipper. From 165 off 147 balls, Gaikwad raced to 207 off 154 balls, and Maharashtra’s total soared to 315/5 after 49 overs.

He didn’t stop there and collected a couple of more sixes off Kartik Tyagi in the 50th over of the game. The innings ended at 330/5 and Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 220 off 159 balls (10 fours and 16 sixes). If it was all class and precision against pace, Gaikwad was very severe on UP spinners. Straight over the bowler’s head was his preferred spot and when the trajectory became flatter and predictable in the final few overs, the skipper didn’t mind expanding the range towards the mid-wicket region.

UP had the pace option to use against Gaikwad in the 49th as both Shivam Mavi and Ankit Rajpoot had overs left. They went towards spin and Gaikwad made most of the seven deliveries of left-arm spin he got. Shiva is a very crafty bowler but whatever he tried today went into the stands. Standing on middle and leg, Gaikwad ensured to keep his range in check and repeated the drill ball after ball.

Shiva went slow, fired into the pads, pushed the length back a bit and even changed the angle (coming over the wicket), but nothing worked for the spinner as Gaikwad kept connecting, and kept connecting them well.

There were handshakes all around as Gaikwad took the walk back to the hut after the innings. UP skipper Karan, senior bowler Ankit were the first few to congratulate Gaikwad who quietly soaked in the applause and went straight to the dressing room where his teammates stood applauding on edge of the boundary ropes.

The 25-year old missed most of the Vijay Hazare Trophy due to an injury and in the two games he played earlier in the group stages, he returned with scores of 124* vs Railways and 40 vs Bengal. He turned up in the all-important quarters against a formidable UP side, with a potent bowling attack, and delivered. In a line-up featuring the likes of Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Mavi, Kartik Tyagi, Gaikwad delivered, and how!

Impressive white-ball run

Before injury paused his Vijay Hazare, Gaikwad was on song in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy too as he scored two hundreds (114 vs Kerala and 112 vs Services). He had the most hundreds in the tournament and ended with 295 runs in just five innings at a healthy average of 59 and scored at a very impressive strike rate of 146.76.

In the last Vijay Hazare Trophy, Gaikwad hit four hundreds in five innings and he ended the tournament as the highest run-getter with 603 runs at an average of 150.75. The runs continue to come at a very consistent rate off his bat and it’s only a matter of time before he finds his way back into India’s fifty-over set-up.

