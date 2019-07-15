starts in
Ruturaj Gaikwad & Navdeep Saini Star in India A’s Win Over West Indies A

Cricketnext Staff |July 15, 2019, 4:18 PM IST
Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (85) and Shubman Gill (62) powered India A to a 65-run win against West Indies A at North Sound on Sunday. The 151-run stand between the two batsman coupled with fast bowler Navdeep Saini’s 5/46, handed the team their second victory in as many encounters.

After a solid start by the openers, Windies fast bowler Romario Shepherd (4/36) brought them back in the game by with regular strikes and helped restrict India A to 255/8 in the allotted 50 overs. Skipper Manish Pandey, along with Ishan Kishan and Hanuma Vihari chipped in with valuable twenties towards the end of the innings.

Set a target of 256, Windies A kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 77/5 in 17.4 overs. Saini was the wrecker-in-chief and bagged three out of the first five wickets. He accounted for the wickets of Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase and Jonathan Carter.

But the Windies A did not go down without a fight. Raymon Reifer (71) scored a fighting fifty and scored some crucial runs with Shepherd (34). The duo managed to take the team’s score to 190. But lack of support from the other end saw Windies A lose by a comfortable margin.

