Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out of New Zealand T20Is Due to Wrist Pain: Report

India’s injury concerns continue to mount with rising batting star Ruturaj Gaikwad latest entry into the unfortunate list. Gaikwad was part of India’s T20I squad for the New Zealand series that starts from Friday in Ranchi but will sit out of it after reportedly complaining of wrist pain.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Gaikwad complained about the issue with the BCCI after taking part in a Ranji Trophy match between Maharashtra and Hyderabad in which he scored 8 and 0.

The report further claimed that the BCCI brass is unhappy with the 25-year-old’s frequent fitness concerns which have often resulted him the top-order batter missing out on international matches.

Gaikwad is now at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru where he will undergo rehabilitation.

This isn’t the first time that the youngster has complained of a wrist issue. He missed a T20I against Sri Lanka last year in February after pain in his right wrist joint.

India recently completed a 3-0 clean sweep of New Zealand in a three-match ODI series. Shreyas Iyer was originally part of their ODI squad but was ruled out due to a back injury and subsequently checked into the NCA.

Meanwhile, India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has made his competitive return after a long injury layoff. The BCCI will reportedly receive a fitness report from NCA on February 1 following which a call could be taken on his availability for the four-match Test series against Australia starting February 7 in Nagpur.

Jadeja underwent a knee surgery last year and hasn’t played for India since August when he pulled out midway through the Asia Cup in UAE.

India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

