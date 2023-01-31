Ruturaj Gaikwad Turns 26: A Look at the Maharashtra-Born Opener’s Top Performances

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RUTURAJ GAIKWAD: Ruturaj Gaikwad might have played just 10 matches in international cricket but he is certainly not a new name in the domestic circuit. In List A cricket, Gaikwad made his debut in the 2016-17 season and it did not take too long for the Maharashtra-born batter to steal the limelight. Gaikwad had scored 444 runs in the Vijay Hazare trophy in his debut season and ended the competition as the third-highest run-scorer in the competition.

Gaikwad’s excellence with the bat paid off after he was roped in by the Chennai Super Kings franchise in the 2019 IPL season. A year later, Gaikwad made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In 2021, Gaikwad shot to fame after he managed to win the prestigious Orange Cap.

Gaikwad had scored 635 runs in that season to emerge as the highest scorer of the competition. His stellar show had guided Chennai Super Kings to their fourth IPL title.

As Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates his 26th birthday today, it is time to take a look at his top performances.

101 (not out) vs Rajasthan Royals, 2021

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his maiden IPL century in 2021. Gaikwad pulled off a sensational knock of unbeaten 101 off just 60 balls against Rajasthan Royals during a league-stage fixture. His phenomenal knock comprised nine boundaries and five sixes. Gaikwad was adjudged Man of the Match but his power-packed batting went in vain as Rajasthan Royals won the contest by seven wickets.

220 not out vs Uttar Pradesh, 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad registered his highest score in List A cricket in 2022 during a Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final match against Uttar Pradesh. The Maharashtra opening batter remained unbeaten after producing a blistering knock of 220 off 159 just balls. Gaikwad’s scintillating batting had helped Maharashtra in clinching a 58-run triumph.

195 vs Tamil Nadu, 2023

Ruturaj Gaikwad scripted his highest score in first-class cricket during a Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu in January 2023. He played a brilliant knock of 195 in the first innings to guide Maharashtra to a solid total of 446.

168 vs Chandigarh, 2021

The 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy turned out to be a fruitful one for Ruturaj Gaikwad after claiming four centuries in the competition. Gaikwad showcased his superb batting exploits against Chandigarh as the right-handed batter scored 168 in the game. His sensational batting helped Maharashtra in successfully reaching a mammoth total of 310.

99 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2022

In the last IPL season, Ruturaj Gaikwad displayed another splendid show after he scored 99 off 57 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also won the Man of the Match award as Chennai Super Kings won the game by 13 runs.

