RVCC vs BSCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCL T20 2022 match, April 28, 09:00 AM IST

RVCC vs BSCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCL T20 2022 match between Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club and Bawngkawn South Cricket Club: Bawngkawn South Cricket Club will be playing their last match of the MCL T20 2022 on Thursday when they will square off against Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram.

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club have lost all their league matches. The team succumbed to a horrible ride in the league by losing nine consecutive games. Unsurprisingly, they are reeling at the last place in the points table. In their most recent game, they suffered a loss against KCC by 77 runs.

On the contrary, Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club have qualified for the second time. The team has scored a victory in five out of nine league matches. With 11 points, they are third in the points table. RVCC recorded a loss in their last game against CVCC by 65 runs. They will hope to defeat BSCC on Thursday to end the league round on a positive note.

Ahead of the match between Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club and Bawngkawn South Cricket Club, here is everything you need to know:

RVCC vs BSCC Telecast

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club vs Bawngkawn South Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India

RVCC vs BSCC Live Streaming

The MCL T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RVCC vs BSCC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram at 9:00 AM IST on April 28, Thursday.

RVCC vs BSCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Reuben Lalhruaizela

Vice-Captain - Johan Lalbiakkima

Suggested Playing XI for RVCC vs BSCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: C Vanlalhruaia

Batters: Vanlalthafamkima, Johan Lalbiakkima, Michael Lalhmachhuana

All-rounders: Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, Reuben Lalhruaizela, Zoramthanga, Remruatdika Ralte

Bowlers: Lalrinfela Zadeng, Lalrinfela, Moses Ramhlunmawia

RVCC vs BSCC Probable XIs:

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club: Johan Lalbiakkima, Remruatdika Ralte (c), Vanmalsawma, B Laltlanmawia, C Vanlalhruaia (wk), Lalhmachhuana, Reuben Lalhruaizela, Remruatfela, Vanlalthafamkima, Albert Ramthlanpuia, Lalrinfela Zadeng

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club: Moses Ramhlunmawia, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, Lalnunthara Ngutre (c & wk), Malsawmdinpuia, K Lalthazuala, Lalrinfela, Arbin Sahi, R Lalhlimpuia, Lalnuntluanga Langel, Zoramthanga, Michael Lalhmachhuana

