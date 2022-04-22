RVCC vs CHC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCL T20 2022 match, April 22, 1:00 PM IST

RVCC vs CHC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCL T20 2022 match between Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club and Chanmarians Cricket Club: Table-toppers Chanmarians Cricket Club will fight with Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club on Friday, April 22 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram. Chanmarians Cricket Club will start the game as favorites as they are enjoying some good form.

CHC are yet to taste defeat in the T20 Championship. They have won five league matches while their one game was abandoned due to poor weather. With 11 points, they have taken the pole position in the points table. Chanmarians Cricket Club defeated BSCC in their last league match by a good margin of 54 runs. Lalnunkima Varte was the top performer for his side as he picked a four-wicket haul to stop the opposition at 87 when they were chasing 142.

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club have won four league matches while losing one game. RVCC are coming into the Friday game on the back of an abandoned match against KuliKawn Cricket Club. The team is placed a rung below Chanmarians Cricket Club in the standings with nine points.

Ahead of the match between Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club and Chanmarians Cricket Club, here is everything you need to know:

RVCC vs CHC Telecast

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club vs Chanmarians Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India.

RVCC vs CHC Live Streaming

The MCL T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RVCC vs CHC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram at 1:00 PM IST on April 22, Friday.

RVCC vs CHC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Remruatdika Ralte

Vice-Captain – Johan Lalbiakkima

Suggested Playing XI for RVCC vs CHC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Saidingliana Sailo, C Vanlalhruaia

Batters: Johan Lalbiakkima, Vanlalthafamkima, Lalrinsanga

All-rounders: Remruatdika Ralte, Lalhmangaiha, Lalhruaizela

Bowlers: Lalrinfela Zadeng, Bobby Zothansanga, Lalhruaitluanga

RVCC vs CHC Probable XIs:

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club: Vanlalrinzuala, Remruatfela, C Vanlalhruaia(wk), Johan Lalbiakkima, Lalhmachhuana Ralte, Albert Ramthlanpuia, Vanmalsawma, Remruatdika Ralte(c), Lalrinfela Zadeng, B Lalremruata, Vanlalthafamkima

Chanmarians Cricket Club: Zoremsanga, Bobby Zothansanga(c), Lalhmangaiha, Khawlhring Lalremruata, Lalnunkima Varte, F Malsawmtluanga, B Lalchhuanawma, Lalhruaitluanga, Lalrinsanga, Lalhruaizela, Saidingliana Sailo(wk)

