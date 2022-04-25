RVCC vs LCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCL T20 2022 match, April 25, 1:00 PM IST

RVCC vs LCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCL T20 2022 match between Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club and Luangmual Cricket Club: Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club and Luangmual Cricket Club will play against each other in the upcoming game of the MCL T20 2022 on Monday, April 25. In the first match between the two sides, Luangmual Cricket Club was beaten by 19 runs as Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club defended 118 runs with ease.

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club will enter the Monday game as favourites. They have been excellent in the tournament with four wins, two losses, and one abandoned match. The team will hope to get back to the winning ways as they suffered a four-wicket loss in their last game against table-toppers Chanmarians Cricket Club.

As far as Luangmual Cricket Club are concerned, they are fourth with seven points from three wins and one canceled match. LCC will have momentum on their side as they hammered Bawngkawn South Cricket Club in their last game by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club and Luangmual Cricket Club, here is everything you need to know:

RVCC vs LCC Telecast

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club vs Luangmual Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India.

RVCC vs LCC Live Streaming

The MCL T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RVCC vs LCC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram at 1:00 PM IST on April 25, Monday.

RVCC vs LCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Joseph Vanlalruata

Vice-Captain – Lalhmachchuana Ralte

Suggested Playing XI for RVCC vs LCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Malsawmkima Ralte, C Vanlalhruaia

Batters: Johan Lalbiakkima, David S. Malsawmtluanga, Vanlalthafamkima

All-rounders: B Lalnunfela, Lalhmachchuana Ralte, Joseph Lalthankhuma

Bowlers: Joseph Vanlalruata, Lalchunglura, Lalrinfela Zadeng

RVCC vs LCC Probable XIs:

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club: Lalhmachchuana Ralte, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Johan Lalbiakkima, C Vanlalhruaia, Zorinpuia Hrahsel, B Laltlanmawia, Remruatfela, Lalrinfela Zadeng, Albert Ramthlanpuia, Remruatdika Ralte, Vanlalthafamkima

Luangmual Cricket Club: Vanlalsanga, Lallawmkima Khiangte, Joseph Vanlalruata, Lalchunglura, Malsawmkima Ralte, Lalrempuia L, R.K Lalrinfela, R.L Biakmawia, Zohmangaiha, B Lalnunfela, David S. Malsawmtluanga

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here