RWA vs GHA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st T20I match, August 18, 01:00 PM IST

RWA vs GHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I between Rwanda and Ghana:The Ghana cricket team are touring Rwanda for a five-match T20I series. The first T20 International of the five-match series will be played on August 18, Wednesday at 01:00 PM IST. All the matches between Rwanda and Ghana will be played at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda.

The series holds great importance for Ghana and Rwanda as the five-match series will help the teams in preparing for the upcoming 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier. The five-match series will run from August 18 to August 21.

Ahead of the match between Rwanda and Ghana; here is everything you need to know:

RWA vs GHA Telecast

The Rwanda vs Ghana match will not be televised in India.

RWA vs GHA Live Streaming

The RWA vs GHA game is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

RWA vs GHA Match Details

The match between Rwanda and Ghana will be played at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda on August 18, Wednesday at 01:00 PM IST.

RWA vs GHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Theodore Joseph

Vice-Captain- Rexford Bakum

Suggested Playing XI for RWA vs GHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Theodore Joseph, Bosco Tuyizere

Batsmen: Didier Ndikubwimana, Eric Dusingizimana, Amoluk Sehmbi, Francis Bakiweyem

All-rounders: Rexford Bakum,Clinton Rububagumya

Bowlers: Subhasis Samal, Orcide Tuyisenge, Kofi BegabenGodfred Bakiweyam

RWA vs GHA Probable XIs:

Rwanda: Didier Ndikubwimana, Eric Dusingizimana, Wilson Niyitanga, Zappy Bimenylmana, Clinton Rububagumya, Eric Niyomugabo, Martin Akayezu, Bosco Tuyizere, Kevin Irakoze, Subhasis Samal, Orcide Tuyisenge

Ghana: Amoluk Sehmbi, Francis Bakiweyem, Moses Anefie, Richmond Baaleri, Samson Awiah, Aziz Sualley, Theodore Joseph, Obed Agbomadzie, Devender Singh, Kofi Begaben Godfred Bakiweyam, Rexford Bakum

