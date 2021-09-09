RWA-W vs MOZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 2021 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier match, September 09, 12:45 PM IST

RWA-W vs MOZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2021 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier between Rwanda Women and Mozambique Women: Botswana is all set to host the 2021 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier from September 9 to September 19 at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 in Gaborone. This is a crucial tournament for all the participating teams as the team winning the league will progress to the 2022 ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier.

A total of 11 teams will be participating in the T20 Championship. The eleven teams have been divided into two groups. Group A includes Rwanda, Tanzania, Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe. Group B, on the other hand, features Cameroon, Namibia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Uganda.

The curtain-raiser of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier will witness a match between Rwanda Women and Mozambique Women. The encounter will be hosted at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 in Gaborone on September 09, Thursday at 12:45 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between Rwanda Women and Mozambique Women; here is everything you need to know:

RWA-W vs MOZ-W Telecast

The Rwanda Women vs Mozambique Women match will not be broadcasted in India.

RWA-W vs MOZ-W Live Streaming

The match between Rwanda Women and Mozambique Women will be streamed live on Fancode.

RWA-W vs MOZ-W Match Details

The opening match of the 2021 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier will be played between Rwanda Women and Mozambique Women at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 in Gaborone on September 09, Thursday at 12:45 PM IST.

RWA-W vs MOZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Cathia Uwamahoro

Vice-Captain- Sarah Uwera

Suggested Playing XI for RWA-W vs MOZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarah Uwera

Batsmen: Cathia Uwamahoro, Rosalia Hoiong, Gisele Ishimwe

All-rounders: Palmira Cuinica, Marie Bimenyimana, Sifa Ingabire, Henriette Ishimwe

Bowlers: Immaculee Muhawenimana, Olga Matsolo, Alice Ikuzwe

RWA-W vs MOZ-W Probable XIs:

Rwanda Women: Marie Bimenyimana (c), Sifa Ingabire, Alice Ikuzwe, Sarah Uwera (wk), Immaculee Muhawenimana, Belyse Murekatete, Merveille Uwase, Gisele Ishimwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Cathia Uwamahoro

Mozambique Women: Alcinda Cossa, Palmira Cuinica, Sheila Guambe, Rosalia Hoiong, Paula Mazuze, Atalia Monjane, Christina Magaia, Cecelia Murrombe, Helena Rungo, Olga Matsolo (c), Isabel Chuma

