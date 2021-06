RWA-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Today’s Kwibuka Women's T20 2021 match, June 9, 05:20 pm IST

RWA-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kwibuka Women’s T20 2021 between Rwanda Women and Nigeria Women: Rwanda Women will face Nigeria Women in the eighth match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Kwibuka Women’s T20. The thrilling encounter will be played at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda on June 9, Wednesday at 05:20 pm IST.

Rwanda Women are sitting at the third position on the points table with one victory and one loss under their belt. While they started the tournament with a victory, their last match saw them ending on the wrong side of the result against Namibia Women by 43 runs.

Nigeria Women, on the other hand, are experiencing a torrid ride in the competition. They have lost both their fixtures and are languishing at the second last position. They will be entering the contest against Rwanda on the back of an 8-wicket loss against Kenya Women.

Ahead of the match between Rwanda Women and Nigeria Women; here is everything you need to know:

RWA-W vs NIG-W Telecast

The Rwanda Women vs Nigeria Women match will not be broadcasted in India.

RWA-W vs NIG-W Live Streaming

The match between RWA-W vs NIG-W is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

RWA-W vs NIG-W Match Details

The upcoming match of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 2021 will be played between Rwanda Women and Nigeria Women at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda on June 9, Wednesday at 05:20 pm IST.

RWA-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Alice Ikuzwe

Vice-Captain- Sifa Ingabire

Suggested Playing XI for RWA-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Favour Eseigbe

Batsmen: Samantha Agazuma, Sifa Ingabire, Cathia Uwamahoro

All-rounders: Alice Ikuzwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Blessing Etim, Salmoe Sunday

Bowlers: Immaculee Muhawenimana, Belyse Murekatete, Joy Efosa

RWA-W vs NIG-W Probable XIs:

Rwanda Women: Diane Dusabemungu, Gisele Ishimwe, Sarah Uwera (c), Marie Bimenyimana, Belyse Murekatete, Alice Ikuzwe, Cathia Uwamahoro, Henriette Ishimwe, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Immaculee

Nigeria Women: Kehinde Abdulquadri, Abigail Igbobie, Favour Eseigbe, Blessing Etim, Salome Sunday, Samantha Agazuma (c), Omonye Asika, Mary Desmond, Joy Efosa, Agatha Obulor, Racheal Samson

