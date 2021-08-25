Rwanada Bizarrely Concede Match to Ghana After Rain Interruption Before Losing Final T20I For 3-2 Series Defeat

This one is a head-scratcher. In a strange turn of events, Ghana cricket team went on to win a five-match T20I series 3-2 thanks to their gracious hosts Rwanada who were feeling particularly charitable as they conceded the fourth match of the series to leave it two-all before the tourists won the final contest to make the scoreline 3-2 in their favour.

The series was played across three days with two matches each played on August 18 and August 20 with the fifth and final T20I scheduled for August 21st. All matches were held at Rwanda’s Gahanga Stadium.

The first T20I turned out to be a thrilling affair with Rwanda winning by one wicket and two deliveries remaining. Chasing 165, Ghana’s innings was powered by a whirlwind fifty from Martin Akayezu who made 51 off 19 as they achieved the target in 19.4 overs.

However, later in the day, Ghana drew level thanks to a two-wicket win as they overhauled the target of 140 in 17.1 overs.

However, Rwanda regained the lead thanks to a big 57-run win in the third T20I. After posting a middling 136/8, they skittled Ghana for mere 79.

A victory in the penultimate game would have given them the series. Ghana put up a vastly improved show with the bat posting 166/6 with opener Rexford Bakum making 63 off 41.

In reply, the hosts were 30/1 in 5 overs when rain halted the match.

As it turned out, Rwanada informed the officials that they are conceding the match with their opponents declared winner and the series heading into the decider on Saturday.

And then Ghana sailed to a seven-wicket win. Batting first, Rwanada posted 147/8 thanks to a fifty from their opening batter Eric Niyomugabo who made 51 off 42. In reply, Amoluk Singh belted an unbeaten 80 off 57 to star in win.

Rwanada thus squandered their chance to win a first ever T20I series.

