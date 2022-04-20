Ryan Campbell Out of Induced Coma after Suffering Massive Heart Attack

Former Western Australian cricketer and present Netherlands coach Ryan Campbell is out of the induced coma after suffering a heart attack. He has had a pacemaker fitted, according to a report in The West Australian.

The 50-year-old was rushed to a hospital in London after suffering a life-threatening heart attack on Saturday. He was given CPR by a passer-by after noticing him struggling to breathe as he was at a playground with his two children.

Campbell, who was appointed Dutch coach in January 2017, represented both Australia and Hong Kong as a player at the international level. In fact, he became the oldest player to make his T20I debut at the time at 44 years and 30 days when he played for Hong Kong at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2016.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Campbell’s brother Mark confirmed that Cambo, as he is also known, had woken up overnight and is well now.

“They’ve taken the heavy sedation off, so he’s actually woken up. Now they’re just look at trying to work out what’s wrong with his heart,” Mark Campbell was quoted as saying by Triple M.

“He did a few tests last night. They’re saying that there doesn’t appear at this stage to be any brain damage, his brain wasn’t starved of oxygen. So that looks OK.

“They’re not sure now why his heart is still being arrhythmic. So that’s another issue that they’re now going to look at over there.”

“His wife is obviously there with him and one of his friends from Hong Kong has flown from Nevada to be with her,” he said.

“At the moment in the UK they’re only allowing one person into the hospital because of COVID restrictions.”

Mark Campbell also thanked his brother’s well-wishers.

“The family have been overwhelmed with the messages of support that we’ve been getting from really all over the world,” he said.

Justin Langer, former Australian coach and Ryan’s former teammate, saidhoped for his friend’s quick recovery.

“He was a flamboyant player who could tear a game apart and was the first Australian player to start playing the ramp shot and he’s starting to build a reputation as a really good coach as well,” he said.

“He’s built a good career outside of Australia, but he’s been desperate to get home. Let’s hope he can get through this okay and that can come to fruition.”

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here