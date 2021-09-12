Ryan ten Doeschate to Retire From Professional Cricket at The End of 2021

Netherlands allrounder Ryan ten Doeschate has announced he will be retiring from all forms of cricket at the end of 2021. The 41-year-old Ten Doeschate began his professional career in 2003 and three years later, made his international debut.

He has so far played in 33 ODIs and 22 T20Is for the Netherlands, scoring a combined 2074 runs and taking 68 wickets as well.

“From the bottom of my heart I’d like to thank everyone who has been involved with Essex during my time at the Club," Ten Doeschate said in a statement on Saturday. “It’s been the greatest professional experience to grow in this environment, to watch the organisation and the individuals within it evolve and become something that I am extremely proud to have been a part of."

Doeschate has played in 203 first-class matches and scored 11298 runs including 29 centuries and 53 fifties so far. With the ball, he has 214 wickets including seven five-wicket hauls. In 235 List A matches, he has 6166 runs including 11 centuries and 31 fifties apart from 189 wickets too.

He has a vast experience in T20s too, scoring 7597 runs with two centuries and 34 half-centuries in 380 matches. He also has 114 wickets to his name as well.

“Coming from Cape Town to be given a chance to pursue my dream seems a million moons ago. We’ve shared some remarkable times but for me, the biggest achievement has been making a home away from home. I have a collection of memories from Chelmsford to keep me happy long into retirement," Ten Doeschate said.

Doeschate also won two IPL titles with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, he has also made the cut in the Netherlands squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup set to be played in UAE next month.

“This has probably been my toughest selection process since I’ve taken over the job," Netherlands coach Ryan Campbell said in a statement. “I am excited about the blend of experience and youth we’re taking to the UAE. Colin Ackermann will step up to the vice-captaincy role and it’ll be fantastic to have veteran Ryan ten Doeschate come with us for one last hoorah."

Netherlands squad: Pieter Seelaar (captain), Colin Ackermann (vice-captain), Philippe Boissevain, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Ben Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Scott Edwards, Ryan ten Doeschate, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Logan van Beek, Stephan Myburgh

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here