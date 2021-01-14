S Sreesanth Reveals Why he Sports '369' as His New Jersey Number

Sreesanth revealed that it is connected with the birthdate of his daughter Srisanvika who was born on May 9.

Shanthakumaran Nair Sreesanth also known as Sreesanth, is currently participating in the domestic Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, offering his services for the Kerala team. However, the pacer had to face a career breaking conviction in the Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing scandal in 2013. The India International player was banned by the BCCI for life due to his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scandal along with the then Rajasthan Royals players Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan and the Kerala fast bowler was out of action for more than seven years.

Sreesanth’s reduced seven-year life ban came to an end in September last year and the fast bowler was given the nod by the Kerala state cricket association after he passed in the fitness and other requisite norms. Now, the 37-year-old doesn’t seem to be done yet and still has the passion within him to put on the Indian jersey once again.

Speaking in an interview with ETV Bharat, Sreesanth said that it is his goal to start playing first-class cricket and he’s keen to be a part of his state’s team to win the Ranji and Irani Trophy. He also said that it is a different feeling to represent the nation internationally and added that it would be great to play for Team India once again.

In the interview, he said he’ll be sporting the number 369 instead of 36 and also revealed why there is a change in jersey number that now features 369. Sreesanth revealed that it is connected with the birthdate of his daughter Srisanvika who was born on May 9. Also, his wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari, who’s called ‘Nayan’ at home and it sounds like the number nine, he added.

Before the ban, Sreesanth represented India in 27 Tests and 53 ODIs, picking 87 and 75 wickets respectively. He was also part of two World Cup titles – the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.