SA-U19 vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 match, October 10, 01:30 pm IST

SA-U19 vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 between South Africa U19 and Dolphins: South Africa Under-19 and Dolphins will be up against each other in a Pool C match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 on Sunday, October 10, at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. The match between the two teams will kick off at 01:30 pm (IST). Even though the CSA Provincial T20 Cup is not televised in India, fans can watch the game online on the YouTube channel of Cricket South Africa.

South Africa U19 started their campaign in the tournament with a disappointing eight-wicket loss to Eastern Storm. In their second match, they faced North West on Saturday.

On the other hand, Dolphins had a winning start in the tournament. In their opening game, Prenelan Subrayen-led outfit defeated North West by eight wickets on Friday. In their next fixture, Dolphins faced Eastern Storm.

Ahead of today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 match between South Africa U19 and Dolphins; here is everything you need to know:

SA-U19 vs DOL Telecast

The South Africa U19 vs Dolphins match will not be broadcasted in India.

SA-U19 vs DOL Live Streaming

South Africa U19 vs Dolphins match will be live-streamed on Cricket South Africa’s Youtube channel.

SA-U19 vs DOL Match Details

The CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 match between South Africa U19 and Dolphins will be played at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, on Sunday, October 10, at 01:30 pm IST.

SA-U19 vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sarel Erwee

Vice-Captain- Dewald Brevis

Suggested Playing XI for SA-U19 vs DOL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kaden Solomon, Grant Roelofsen

Batters: Sarel Erwee, Dewald Brevis, Jade Smith

All-rounders: Liam Alder, Bryce Parsons, Prenelan Subrayen

Bowlers: Andile Simelane, Asakhe Tsaka, Ottniel Baartman

SA-U19 vs DOL Probable XIs:

Dolphins Probable Starting XI: Sarel Erwee, Thamsanqa Khumalo, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Bryce Parsons, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Daryn Dupavillon, Kerwin Mungroo, Ottniel Baartman

South Africa U19 Probable Starting XI: Jade Smith, Ethan-John Cunningham, Dewald Brevis, Andile Simelane, Mickey Copeland, George Van Heerden (C), Valintine Kitime, Kaden Solomon (WK), Joshua Stephenson, Liam Alder, Asakhe Tsaka

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here