SA vs BAN 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Online And on TV

South Africa will be aiming for a clean sweep as when they take on Bangladesh in the second and final Test match of the two-match series. The game will be held at the St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth from April 08 to April 12.

South Africa are the clear favourite heading into the second game. The Proteas have a dominating record over the tourists in the longest format of the game.

They sunk the visitors in the first Test by 220 runs.

Both the batters and bowlers were clear about their role as they essayed their responsibilities well. Bangladesh batters, on the other hand, struggled in adapting to the playing conditions. They failed to put up a good performance.

They will hope for redemption in the second Test to ensure that the two-match series ends in a tie.

When will the 2nd Test match South Africa (SA) vs Bangladesh (BAN) start?

The second Test between the two sides will be played April 08 to April 12.

Where will the 2nd Test match South Africa (SA) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The match will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.

What time will the 2nd Test match South Africa (SA) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The match will begin at 01:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa (SA) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

South Africa vs Bangladesh match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of South Africa (SA) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

South Africa vs Bangladesh match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

South Africa probable playing XI: Keegan Petersen, Dean Elgar (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Sarel Erwee, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj

Bangladesh probable playing XI: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali

