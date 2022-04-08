SA vs BAN 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, And Probable XIs For South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, April 8, 1:30 PM IST

SA vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh: Hosts South Africa cruised to a 220-run win in the first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh to take a 1-0 lead. It was an all-round performance by the Proteas in the series opener.

Bangladesh will now hope to win this match to tie the series.

Dean Elgar was the wrecker-in-chief with the bat, hitting fifties in both the innings, while Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer delivered key performances with the red cherry. In the first innings, Africa posted 367 runs on the scoreboard as Temba Bavuma added 93 runs.

Following the score, Bangladesh were restricted to 298 runs despite a 137-run knock by Mahmudul Hasan Joy. Mehidy Hasan and Taskin Ahmed caused a collapse of South Africa in the third innings but the Bangladesh batters failed to capitalize on the momentum. Owing to a seven-wicket haul by Maharaj, the host scored a convincing win.

Advertisement

Bangladesh batters need to step up for the visitors to do well in the second Test, starting from Friday.

Ahead of the match between South Africa and Bangladesh; here is everything you need to know:

SA vs BAN Telecast

South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will be telecasted on Star Sports in India

SA vs BAN Live Streaming

The 2nd Test will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SA vs BAN Match Details

The match will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 1:30 pm IST from April 8 to April 12.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dean Elgar

Vice-Captain: Mahmudul Hasan Joy

Suggested Playing XI for SA vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Liton Das

Batters: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Temba Bavuma, Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen

All-rounders: Wiaan Mulder, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Khaled Ahmed, Lizaad Williams

SA vs BAN Probable XIs

South Africa: Keegan Petersen, Dean Elgar (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Sarel Erwee, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here