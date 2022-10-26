SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI, ICC T20 WC 2022, October 27, 8:30 AM IST

SA vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between South Africa and Bangladesh: Bangladesh will be wishing to continue the winning momentum as they will square off against South Africa in the upcoming T20 World Cup match. Batters are expected to play a crucial role for both teams as the game will be played at the batting-friendly surface of the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

South Africa were unlucky during their first World Cup match against Zimbabwe. The team was on the verge of registering a victory with 51 runs to their name in three overs, while following the target of 80 runs in nine overs. However, rain played the spoilsport, and the game was abandoned. Quinton de Kock was the wrecker-in-chief with a knock of 47 runs. He is again expected to showcase his mettle with the bat as South Africa will aim for their first win.

On the other hand, Bangladesh thrashed the Netherlands in their first Super 12 match by nine runs. Taskin Ahmed was the standout performer as he picked four wickets to help his team defend 144 runs with ease. The victory placed the team at the top of the Group B points tally.

Ahead of the match between South Africa and Bangladesh, here is everything you need to know:

SA vs BAN Telecast

South Africa vs Bangladesh game will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

SA vs BAN Live Streaming

SA vs BAN game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SA vs BAN Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the Sydney Cricket Ground at 8:30 AM IST on October 27, Thursday.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Miller

Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Suggested Playing XI for SA vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Sowmya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, David Miller

Allrounders: Wayne Parnell, Aiden Markram, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

SA vs BAN Probable XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell

Bangladesh: Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das

