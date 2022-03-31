SA vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st Test match, March 31, 01:30 PM IST

SA vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh: South Africa will meet Bangladesh for a two-match Test series. The two teams will have a go at each other in the first Test at the Kingsmead Oval in Durban from March 31 to April 04.

The ODI series didn’t go as per plan for the host as Bangladesh registered a historic win by 2-1. Proteas will hope to redeem themselves in the longest format of the game. South Africa have enjoyed a good run in Tests in 2022. They scored a big win over India by 2-1 earlier in the year while the two-match series against New Zealand ended in 1-1.

Coming to Bangladesh, their last Test series came in January 2022. The team locked horns with New Zealand in the away two-match series. Mominul Haque’s side was brilliant in the two matches as the series ended in a draw.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between South Africa and Bangladesh; here is everything you need to know:

SA vs BAN Telecast

South Africa vs Bangladesh game will not be telecast in India

SA vs BAN Live Streaming

The 1st Test will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SA vs BAN Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Kingsmead Oval in Durban at 01:30 PM IST from March 31 to April 4.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Dean Elgar

Vice-Captain - Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Suggested Playing XI for SA vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Liton Das

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Keegan Petersen

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Wiaan Mulder, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier

SA vs BAN Probable XIs:

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lutho Sipamla, Lizaad Williams, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne (wk)

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here