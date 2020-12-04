SA vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs England Live Streaming Online

SA vs ENG 1st ODI Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check SA vs ENG match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

SA vs ENG 1st ODI Full Schedule and Match Timings in India | After a disappointing 0-3 loss in the T20I series, hosts South Africa will take on England in the 1st ODI of a three-match series at Newlands Stadium, in Cape Town on Friday, December 4. The South Africa vs England vs 1st ODI is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm IST.

With the T20Is out of the way, the focus now turns to the limited-overs format of the game in the tour. The Proteas’ will look to get back their winning momentum with a win in this game and hopefully win this series as well. However, they have been dealt with a big blow as their star bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the series due to a hip injury. Meanwhile, the news of Janneman Malan and Keshav Maharaj’s return to the side will add some solace.

Whereas, England have the momentum on their side after a superb 3-0 clean sweep in the T20I series. The visitors convincingly beat South Africa in the T20I series to move to the top of the ICC T20I rankings. England will be without the services of Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan and Sam Curran, as they have been rested for the ODI series. However, Joe Roots availability should add some stability to their side.

With both teams eyeing a win in this fixture, fans will be treated for an exciting ODI game at the Newlands stadium in Cape Town.

When will the 1st ODI match between South Africa (SA) vs England (ENG) start?

The first ODI match will be played on Friday, December 4

Where will the 1st ODI match between South Africa (SA) vs England (ENG) be played?

The match will be played at the Newlands Stadium, Cape Town

What time will the 1st ODI match between South Africa (SA) vs England (ENG) begin?

The match will begin at 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st ODI match between South Africa (SA) vs England (ENG)?

All matches of the England tour of South Africa 2020 will be broadcasted on Star Sports

How do I watch the live streaming of the third ODI match between South Africa (SA) vs England (ENG)?

All matches of the England tour of South Africa 2020 2020 can be watched online on Disney+ Hotstar.

South Africa vs England Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton De Kock (C, WK), Janneman Malan or Temba Bavuma, JJ Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf Du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen or Kyle Verreynne, George Linde, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi or Andile Pheklukwayo, Anrich Nortje.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood