SA vs ENG, 1st ODI Predicted XIs: Playing XI for South Africa vs England

SA vs ENG, Predicted XIs: Playing XI for South Africa vs England 1st ODI Predicted XI | Hosts South Africa will square off against England in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday, December 4, at the Newlands Stadium, in Cape Town. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST.

After suffering a 0-3 whitewash in the T20I series, South Africa will want to make a statement with a win in the first ODI between the two sides. The hosts were thoroughly outplayed in the T20I series by England across all departments. However, the Proteas assume a beasty approach in the ODI format of the game. They have the home advantage as well as a recent 3-0 win in the ODI series against the Aussies.

However, their star bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the ODI series due to an injury, but Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj’s return to the side should give them all the reasons to exact revenge on Eoin Morgan’s men.

Meanwhile, world champions England have grown in confidence by their T20I performance results, and will look for another clean sweep in the upcoming ODI series. The English team will bank on their power-packed batting line-up to set the tune akin to T20I series. While they don’t have the likes of David Malan in the ODI squad, Joe Root’s availability should add some stability to the side.

With the likes of Faf Du Plessis, Van der Dussen, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan will look to set the stage on fire once again with the bat. Andile Phehlukwayo, Anrich Nortje, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran among others will showcase their bowling skills.

Both teams are looking for a win in the first ODI, it should be a pretty exciting contest to watch.

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Quinton De Kock (C, WK), Janneman Malan or Temba Bavuma, JJ Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf Du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen or Kyle Verreynne, George Linde, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi or Andile Pheklukwayo, Anrich Nortje.

England Probable Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood