South Africa vs England 2020: SA vs Eng, 1st T20 – Cape Town Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for South Africa vs England
It’s going to be a cool and sunny day in Cape Town for the first T20 match between England and South Africa. The match will be telecast in India from 9:30 PM onwards on November 27.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 26, 2020, 12:51 PM IST
SA vs Eng, 1st T20: Cape Town Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Visitors England will take on South Africa in the first of the three T20 international at the Newlands stadium in Cape Town on Friday (November 27). Eoin Morgan’s side are currently ranked No. 2 in the world T20 ranking while Proteas led by Quinton de Kock are in fifth position.
Also read: South Africa vs England 2020: SA vs ENG, 1st T20I Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs England Live Streaming Online
South Africa vs England Cape Town Weather Forecast
It’s going to be a cool and sunny day in Cape Town for the first T20 match between England and South Africa. Although the day will have a high of about 26 degrees but temperature will come down below 20 degrees by the time the game gets underway at the Newlands with the temperature ending up around 15 degrees by the time the game ends. Players from both sides will do well to keep themselves warm for the duration of the T20. Windspeeds of around 35kmph is expected through the day with almost no chance of rain whatsoever.
South Africa vs England Newlands Pitch Report
The Newlands track is expected to be a batsmen’s paradise. There should be enough carry for the paceman who are willing to bend their back. Cape Town pitch has also shown to the tendency to slow down in the second innings with spinners coming into their own. The likes of Tabraiz Shamsi from South Africa and Adil Rashid from England should enjoy the conditions bowling second. A total of around 170-180 should be par for the course in Cape Town.
Last 5 T20s: Australia bt SA by 97 runs (Feb 26, 2020); SA tied with Sri Lanka (March 19, 2019); SA bt Pakistan by six runs (Feb 1, 2019); India bt SA by seven runs (Feb 24, 2018); SL bt SA by five wickets (Jan 25, 2017)
South Africa vs England 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details
WHAT: South Africa vs England
WHEN: November 27 at 9.30pm IST
WHERE: Cape Town
TELECAST: Sony Six, Sony ESPN
LIVE STREAMING: SonyLiv app and SonyLiv.com
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking